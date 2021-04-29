Kingfisher Boats workers come to rescue of men in overturned canoe on Swan Lake

Photo: Adam Raber

Three workers from Vernon's Kingfisher Boats came to the rescue of some paddlers in distress on Wednesday.

Adam Raber says he was on Swan Lake about 11 a.m., testing a prototype with Kevin Bergh and Tyrel Locke, when the trip heard yelling further up the lake.

"We heard two guys yelling, they were about 300 yards away and their canoe had overturned," says Raber.

"We went up close and pulled them into our boat ... They were shivering when they got out of the water."

The two seniors had been fishing on the lake.

Raber says they lost a set of keys and a wallet in the mayhem, but the men had two vehicles back at the boat launch, so were able to get home.

Raber estimates the men were in the water about three minutes, and while Swan Lake is quite shallow and warms up quickly, it's still very cold this time of year.

Conditions on the water were "fairly calm" at the time, Raber says.