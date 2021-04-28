Kingfisher Interpretive Centre holding Great Virtual Salmon Run through Oct. 31

The Kingfisher Interpretive Centre is inviting people to run with the fishes.

The Great Virtual Salmon Run ‘runs’ until Oct. 31 and is a chance to win prizes, help the local economy and raise funds for salmon conservation.

In the race, participants will become a salmon with one simple goal – make it home to spawn.

The race route follows 640-river kilometres from the mouth of the Fraser River, through Hell’s Gate, along the South Thompson River, and then to the spawning grounds in the Lower Shuswap River.

Along the route are 30 educational milestones that relate to salmon, the environment, history, First Nation traditions and more.

To participate, people must register and purchase a ticket.

Then, head out and do some running, walking, cycling or swimming; add your distances to the race platform and watch your progression along the Fraser River on the virtual map, following the migratory route of Pacific salmon.

As participants advance along the route, they will reach milestones and unlock discounts from local businesses. Participants also have the opportunity to win door prizes throughout the event.

The event is sponsored by the Regional District of North Okanagan, Salmon Arm Savings Credit Union, and the Fish and Wildlife Compensation Program.

Many local businesses are participating in the form of milestone sponsors and door prize donors.

The virtual event is an attempt to keep people engaged with the Kingfisher Interpretive Centre and its salmon stewardship and conservation efforts during COVID restrictions.

The past year has been tough for the centre, as government-imposed restrictions have limited events, cancelled school field trips and other activities.