Catalytic converters being cut off vehicles in Vernon

Photo: Contributed

For years, RCMP have been beating the drum about not leaving valuables in vehicles.

Leaving anything of value, or even anything that looks valuable, in the open is an invitation to have someone break in by smashing a window or other means.

But lately, thieves have also been targeting what's under your vehicle.

Catalytic converters can fetch a pretty penny, and thieves have literally been cutting part of the exhaust system off vehicles.

Several converters were recently reported stolen from RVs parked in a local seniors complex.

Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski says between April 8 and 26, there were six reported thefts of catalytic converters in the city.

“Suffice to say this is an increase in this type of theft, and it is an issue we are aware of,” Terleski said.

Catalytic converters sell for several hundreds dollars new.