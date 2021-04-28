Decision in former teacher's sex crimes trial delayed to mid-May

Photo: File photo

The verdict in the sex crimes trial of a former teacher who lives in the North Okanagan was delayed Wednesday, and a decision won't come down until mid-May.

The trial for 40-year-old Anoop Singh Klair wrapped up on March 12, after four alleged victims testified about Klair's alleged sexual abuse dating back to 1999.

While a decision was first scheduled for April 19 in Kelowna's BC Supreme Court, and then April 28, the decision has been pushed back again to May 14.

The charges – three counts of sexual interference of a person under 14, one count of sexual interference of a person under 16, three counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual assault with a weapon, threats or resulting in bodily harm – are alleged to have occurred in Vernon when Klair was between the ages of 18 and 21.

The identities of the alleged victims and Klair's relationship to them are protected under a publication ban.

Klair graduated from UBC with a Bachelor of Education in 2007. While he holds a teaching certificate in B.C., he hasn't taught in several years.

When charges were first laid in 2019, the Vernon school district said Klair was not currently an employee.

At the end of last month's trial, Klair's defence counsel Nicholas Jacob applied for a stay of proceedings, arguing Klair's Charter right to be tried “within a reasonable time” was infringed upon on after a number of delays by the Crown.

Decisions in both the dismissal application and the trial are expected to come on May 14.