City of Vernon will be pressure washing traffic signals next week

Photo: Contributed

The City of Vernon is getting ready for some spring cleaning.

Crews will be pressure washing city-owned traffic signals and pedestrian crosswalk signals.

Traffic signal technicians will begin pressure washing the devices next week.

The cleaning will take place on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. and will take approximately four weeks to complete, weather dependent, the city advises.

The city asks if people see the technicians working on an intersection while traveling around town, to slow down and use caution in the area.