City of Vernon confirms it didn't buy Chelsea Estate

Photo: Colliers International

More information is expected this morning on the sale of the Chelsea Estate on Okanagan Lake.

Mark Lester, senior vice-president with Colliers International in Vancouver, confirms a pending sale of the 234-acre waterfront estate.

"We do have a deal, but it's not closed," Lester said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, news broke of the sale when the listing was switched to "sold" on the Colliers website.

"I can't say anything else about it at this point," said Lester.

He did note the sale is for the entire 11 parcels that comprise one of the last large waterfront properties on the lake.

City of Vernon spokesperson Christy Poirier confirmed the city was not involved in the transaction.

Provincial government communications officer Jesse Gervais said Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu would be issuing a statement today in relation to the sale.

The province had expressed interest in three of the 11 parcels for potential addition to neighbouring Ellison Provincial Park.

BC Parks staff visited the property in December and assessed its "recreational and ecological values, along with potential operational opportunities and challenges."

BC Parks advised that any acquisition would require "significant monetary support from local government or non-governmental organizations."

The 11 separate parcels that comprise the property had been listed for $16.5 million.