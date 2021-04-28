Chamber, MLA 'disappointed' by private sale of Chelsea Estate

Photo: Colliers International

UPDATE: 1:25 p.m.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is adding its disappointment to reaction over the private sale of the Chelsea Estate.

"We are disappointed that BC Parks and local government were not able to form a partnership that would have led to the acquisition of this property for provincial park," chamber president Krystin Kempton said in a press release.

The chamber had pushed for the province to buy the 234-acre waterfront estate for inclusion into Ellison Provincial Park.

"As a provincial park, this distinct Okanagan habitat would have been preserved, while economic and recreational opportunities would have been created through camping, hiking and mountain biking. However, we understand that acquisition would have been a significant investment for government, particularly at a time when there are many competing financial pressures," said Kempton.

The Chamber remains interested to see what the private owner of Chelsea Estate has planned for the property.

Depending on the development approval process with the City of Vernon, there may be potential opportunities for public trail or waterfront access, Kempton added.

UPDATE: 12:45 p.m.

Confirming the province is not the buyer of the Chelsea Estate on Okanagan Lake, Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu says she's disappointed the pending sale effectively kills efforts to add any of the property to Ellison Provincial Park.

"I, like many other members of our community, was disappointed to learn that the Chelsea Estate property is being sold to a private buyer, though the deal is not yet closed. BC Parks had been in conversation with our local government about purchasing up to three of the 11 parcels ... with the possibility of adding that land to Ellison Provincial Park," Sandhu said in a statement Wednesday.

Sandhu said she had been working with the minister of environment on the possibility, and had raised it on several occasions with the premier.

"While this is not the outcome many had hoped for, it is completely within the seller’s right to sell the land to whomever they please."

The identity of the purchaser remains unknown.

"Even with this sale, there is so much to look forward to," said Sandhu. "I am very excited about our government’s recently announced increased investments into our incredible provincial park system. There will be more campsites and infrastructure added across the province and additional personnel working at park sites so that everyone can get out and enjoy the beauty that B.C. has to offer.

"Please remember that, for now, you should only be enjoying our local parks. Staying local keeps everyone safer and brings us that much closer to the summer we’re all hoping for – one where we can welcome visitors back into our community and enjoy everything the province has to offer for ourselves."

ORIGINAL: 10:20 a.m.

More information is expected this morning on the sale of the Chelsea Estate on Okanagan Lake.

Mark Lester, senior vice-president with Colliers International in Vancouver, confirms a pending sale of the 234-acre waterfront estate.

"We do have a deal, but it's not closed," Lester said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, news broke of the sale when the listing was switched to "sold" on the Colliers website.

"I can't say anything else about it at this point," said Lester.

He did note the sale is for the entire 11 parcels that comprise one of the last large waterfront properties on the lake.

City of Vernon spokesperson Christy Poirier confirmed the city was not involved in the transaction.

Provincial government communications officer Jesse Gervais said Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu would be issuing a statement today in relation to the sale.

The province had expressed interest in three of the 11 parcels for potential addition to neighbouring Ellison Provincial Park.

BC Parks staff visited the property in December and assessed its "recreational and ecological values, along with potential operational opportunities and challenges."

BC Parks advised that any acquisition would require "significant monetary support from local government or non-governmental organizations."

The 11 separate parcels that comprise the property had been listed for $16.5 million.