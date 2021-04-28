The Aboriginal Education of School District 22 won a contest that funds two exhibition projects

Photo: SD 22

A look at Canada's dark past will be coming to Vernon.

The Aboriginal Education program of School District 22 has won a contest from the Legacy of Hope Foundation to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

The contest provides funding to bring two exhibitions to Vernon to be showcased in the community and schools.

The foundation is a national, Indigenous-led, charitable organization that has been working to promote healing and reconciliation in Canada.

The first exhibit is a travelling exhibit titled, “Where are the Children? Healing the Legacy of the Residential Schools" which spans 125 years of the residential school system in Canada from 1880 until then Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s public apology in 2008.

The second exhibit, “Remembering, Honouring and the Way Forwards," is large and more interactive.

The two exhibits were selected because of how well they complement one another, it gives viewers a look back at the dark history of Canada and to look forward to reconciliation.

From May to September, these exhibits will be featured at local organizations like the Vernon Art Gallery and the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives.

The exhibits contain mature subject matter that may be disturbing to some visitors and could trigger survivors.