Vernon  

RCMP remove 3 impaired drivers from North Okanagan roads Monday night

3 drunks taken off the road

Police removed three impaired drivers from the road in the Armstrong area Monday night.

About 7:45 p.m., a patrolling officer stopped a car for speeding on Highway 97 near Westside Road. The officer also observed the vehicle swerving as it travelled north.

The driver, a 29-year old Saskatchewan man, was issued a three-day immediate roadside prohibition after failing a breath test with a roadside screening device.

Then, at 9 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop after a vehicle after was seen committing a traffic offence on Wood Avenue in Armstrong.

The driver also failed a breath test, and the 32-year old Armstrong woman was issued a 90-day driving prohibition under the BC Motor Vehicle Act. Her vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

And, at 10:15 p.m., a motorist called police to report the vehicle they were following on Highway 97A was swerving all over the road.

Officers intercepted the vehicle as it continued south on the highway.

A breath test resulted in the 32-year old Vernon man being issued a seven-day driving prohibition.

"Impaired driving continues to pose a significant risk to our communities, and we will continue to target those choose to take those risks," said North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

