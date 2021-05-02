The CSRD announced a five year agreement with Sicamous and District Recreation Centre Facility Management

Photo: CSRD

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has announced they have awarded the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre Facility Management five-year agreement to Nustadia Recreation Inc.

The contract is effective June 11, 2021.

Nustadia Recreation Inc. is a Canadian company that provides complete turnkey development and operating management for recreational facilities across Canada.

“The CSRD is excited to work with NRI and make the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre the best that it can be for the benefit of the community and all of its users,” says CSRD Board Chair, Kevin Flynn.

The CSRD confirmed the contract award and released the information from the in-camera session as part of the April 15 regular meeting.

Working closely with CSRD staff, NRI will assume many functions in the management of the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre, commencing with the development of a Community Access Plan.