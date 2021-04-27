Interior Health making rounds of Vernon patios, enforcing regulations

Photo: Brown's Socialhouse

Interior Health inspectors are making their way around patios in Vernon.

Kelly O’Bryans was one of the patios that was faced with an inspection on Monday. Its outdoor enclosure was considered to be more “indoor” than “outdoor” and changes were ordered.

The glass around the patio was considered to be too high and had to be taken down, staff confirm.

The roof was completely open, but the height was not in compliance with Interior Health’s new policies in light the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staff took out the glass in order to follow guidelines, and the patio is operating as usual.

Brown's Socialhouse was another restaurant that was forced to change its outdoor dining layout.

Staff had to temporarily expand onto the sidewalk at Village Green Mall until they could get the glass removed from the patio enclosure.

The provincial government website lists the patio guidelines, which include:

Completely open to outside air – which means there is no impediment to the free flow of air from the outside and to the weather.

An area without a roof in which any structure around the perimeter does not occupy more than 75% of the vertical space between the floor or ground and a point 2.4 metres above the floor or ground which is completely open to outside air.

If the space is framed by a window or a door, the window or door is completely open while the premises are in operation.

There are no structures or objects, other than physical barriers which block the transmission of droplets between patrons, which block the free flow of air in the interior of the area.

There are no structures or objects, other than physical barriers which block the transmission of droplets between patrons, which block the free flow of air in the interior of the area.

Interior Health reportedly inspected 42 local patios so far this week.