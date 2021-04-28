Okanagan Screen Arts Society nearing fundraising goal to save historic Vernon theatre

Photo: Contributed

The look may be different, but the goal is the same – save Vernon's Towne Theatre.

The Okanagan Screen Arts Society has unveiled a new logo following a public poll on social media.

Christopher John, fundraising team member, said the new logo salutes the old palace-type theatre in Vernon’s downtown.

“We got the winning design and it will be used for the theatre going forward. It hearkens back to the original Art Deco style of the movie theatre when it opened in 1938, and incorporates the tower from the building facade,” said John.

Meanwhile, fundraising efforts by the Okanagan Screen Arts Society to save the historic theatre, are closing in on a goal of $75,000.

The fundraiser has so far collected $60,000.

“We would like to send a huge thank you from the Okanagan Screen Arts Society to local individuals and the business community for supporting the campaign and getting it this far,” said John. “We have some planned fundraising events in the next two months to help us reach our goal.”

For cinema goers who are missing the movie experience due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has shuttered local movie theatres, society volunteers hope to bring area residents a little taste of going to the movies this spring.

“We have an old-fashioned popcorn cart that will be popping up around town in the coming weeks and months where folks will be able to get authentic movie style popcorn in return for donations,” John said of the latest fundraising venture.

For information on where and when volunteers will be out making popcorn, join the group's Facebook page.