Vernon's Diana's Monogramming donates portion of proceeds to customers' eatery of choice

Photo: Contributed

The amount donated might not have been huge, but Diana Raffan hopes it will get people thinking about supporting local restaurants.

From March 31 to April 17 Diana's Monogramming donated a portion of proceeds to the customer's eatery of choice.

Raffan said customers at the Vernon business chose a wide range of restaurants, so individual cheques were not very big, but the goal of the campaign was to support small business and encourage people to support restaurants.

Restaurants throughout the province have been hit hard by continuous government COVID restrictions, including the latest ban on indoor dining.

Restaurants have been trying to survive with takeout, delivery and patio dining.

Raffan said the campaign “wasn't much, but it was a little something we wanted to do because we are all small businesses, and we just wanted them to know we were thinking of them and so were our customers.”

While the money to individual eateries is small, the conversation about supporting local restaurants could be significant.

“It will encourage them to go and sit on a patio or order takeout, that sort of thing,” said Raffan.

“Hopefully, it keeps them at the forefront for the time that they are so restricted.”