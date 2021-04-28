Confrontations over 'red plates' getting more heated

Photo: CTV News

An Albertan who has called Vernon home for five years says he's getting sick of the abuse hurled at anyone driving a vehicle with "red plates."

Dwayne Donnelly says the vulgar obscenities directed at his family have him considering pulling up stakes and going back to the Prairies.

"It's been ongoing," Donnelly told Castanet.

He blames Premier John Horgan for "working people into a frenzy."

"They see Alberta or Ontario plates and start taking matters into their own hands ... I've lived here for five years. I own a home here. But I have a business in Alberta, so my vehicles are insured there," he said.

Donnelly says incidents are becoming more common – and are escalating in their level of confrontation.

"I went to the grocery store, and when I came out and was loading them in the car, this guy comes up, yelling 'f-ing Albertans.'

"I said what the hell's the matter? I live here."

That's when the man took a swing at Donnelly and hit him in the jaw. Donnelly fired back, dropping the man to the ground.

"I didn't want to do it, but felt like I had no choice," he said. "This has got out of hand."

His cousin also had a driver in a "jacked up 4x4" right on his bumper this week. When he pulled forward at the stop light and then pulled over, the truck driver followed and began "screaming and yelling."

"Every time Horgan jumps on TV and talks about roadblocks, all of a sudden people start yelling," said Donnelly.

"We're not doing anything wrong. It's got to the point I'm ready to leave this province. Why would anyone come here, if you're going to treat them like that?"

Donnelly said he feels harassed and fed up.

"I pay taxes here, I pay bills here. But because we have Alberta plates we're somehow less than?"