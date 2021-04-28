North Okanagan Therapeutic Riding Association offers horse rides - get smiles in return

It's an experience they might not normally have a chance to enjoy.

But, thanks to the North Okanagan Therapeutic Riding Association, men, women and children with disabilities have a chance to go for a horseback ride.

Historic O'Keefe Ranch is the perfect background for the program, in which participants as young as four can take part.

Since the program started in 1984, hundreds of people have been taken for a ride – and based on the smiles they share, the program is a hit.

Alycia Butler, with NORTA, says the benefits are many.

“Whether people are suffering from anxiety or ADHD or autism, cancer survivors, low muscle development, muscle tone – being on the horse can allow them to have better core strength,” said Butler. “The serenity of being with a horse and the energy with the horse helps with the anxiety side of things. It's amazing to watch some of the participants when they are riding ... they get on a horse and they are a different person sometimes. They're quiet, they're calm, it's pretty amazing to watch the transition from when they first arrived to when they get on the horse.”

NOTRA now also offers two new programs.

The natural horsemanship program is being offered to all, regardless of ability. Participants will learn how to care for and groom a horse, and more.

NOTRA has also started a therapeutic cart driving program. The partnership with Okanagan Sleigh and Wagon is for those who may not be able to participate in the riding program.

Butler said it allows people to still be around the horses, but in a wagon setting.

“They will be able drive the carts around the whole O'Keefe Ranch property,” said Butler.

For more information, see the NOTRA website.