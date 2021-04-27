Huge waterfront estate in Vernon sold, had attracted interest for addition to Ellison Park

Photo: Colliers Intrernational

One of the last large waterfront parcels on Okanagan Lake has been sold.

Colliers International lists the 234-acre Chelsea Estate as being sold.

The 11 separate parcels that comprise the property had been listed for $16.5 million.

The buyer is not known at this point, but the estate had attracted much interest from the public, who had pushed to have the property purchased by the province for inclusion into neighbouring Ellison Provincial Park.

The City of Vernon and Greater Vernon Chamber had also advocated for the purchase by BC Parks.

Castanet has reached out to Colliers for more information.

But, as recently as this week, there was still interest from the province in the estate, if partners could be found to facilitate the purchase of three of the 11 parcels.

"So far, active discussions are going on, but no decision has been made yet," Vernon-Monashee MLA said Monday.

It's not known if the province is the buyer, however, and no announcement has been made.

NDP communications officer Jesse Gervais says BC Parks staff visited the property in December and assessed its "recreational and ecological values, along with potential operational opportunities and challenges."

Parks staff identified three of the 11 parcels as being potentially suitable for inclusion in Ellison Park and met with representatives from the Regional District of North Okanagan in January, following RDNO's UBCM resolution in support of the park expansion.

"As an action item from the meeting, BC Parks agreed to obtain an appraisal of the three parcels of interest to inform a future meeting" with local governments.

BC Parks advised that any acquisition would require "significant monetary support from local government or non-governmental organizations."