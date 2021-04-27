William Schneider faces Parole Board hearing on indignity charge as murder retrial looms

Photo: Surveillance images Natsumi Kogawa and William Schneider seen in a Vancouver mall prior to her disappearance.

A former Vernon man convicted in the death of a Japanese exchange student will have a parole board hearing Wednesday.

The Parole Board of Canada ordered a detention review for William Victor Schneider, who was granted a retrial in the 2016 murder of Natsumi Kogawa in Vancouver.

Schneider remains in custody after pleading guilty to indignity to a human body in relation to Kogawa's death. Schneider is currently serving three and half years in jail on that conviction, and reached his eligibility for statutory release on March 2.

In February, the parole board noted the 53 year old has a criminal history dating back to a young age, with 40 convictions as an adult, including violent offences such as robbery, assaulting a peace officer, assault causing bodily harm, and others.

The parole board report stated Schneider is "assessed as requiring a high level of improvement in the risk factor domains of substance abuse, attitude, marital/family and personal/emotional orientation."

The board also found Schneider has "difficulty controlling violent impulses."

The parole board has the authority to impose special conditions, and an offender can be detained past their statutory release date when the Correctional Service of Canada believes "that the offender is likely, if released, to commit an offence causing the death of or serious harm to another person, a sexual offence involving a child or a serious drug offence before the expiration of the offender’s sentence according to law."

While Schneider is awaiting retrial for second-degree murder, the parole board hearing continues on the charge of indignity to a human body, which he previously pleaded guilty to.

He won an appeal in February of his 2018 conviction in the high-profile case in which Natsumi Kogawa's decomposed body was found stuffed into a suitcase on the grounds of a vacant Vancouver mansion.

The Crown is mounting an appeal of that decision to the Supreme Court of Canada.

A date has not yet been set for retrial.