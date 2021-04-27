Vernon to move forward with automated garbage collection

Photo: Contributed

Garbage collection is going automated in Vernon.

Vernon city council will move forward with purchasing automated garbage collection carts at a cost of $1,410,189.

The money for the switch-over will come from the city's sewer rate stabilization reserve fund.

Fourteen thousand of the 240-litre carts are scheduled to be delivered to Vernon households in August.

Automated cart collection will begin in September.

Council also agreed to extend its garbage and commercial blue bag collection services contract with Waste Connections Canada to April 30, 2022.

Residential garbage collection fees and charges will need to increase from $36.88 per quarter to $42 per quarter to accommodate the cost of purchasing and distributing the carts.