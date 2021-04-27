Family of Ashley Simpson still grieving her loss, five years after she went missing

Photo: File photo

It has been five years since Ashley Simpson disappeared, and the heartache felt by her family has not diminished.

Ashley was last seen April 28, 2016. She lived in the Yankee Flats area near Silver Creek. Extensive searches of the area have turned up nothing as her family still mourns her loss.

Her father, John Simpson, posted on Facebook life “changed that day that someone took her, five years of pain and anguish, five years of hope and praying five years of searching for the answers but still nothing. You cry 1,000 tears every week, you pray to those that could help will help, but still silence, our family hasn't been the same since you left girl.

“I miss you more every day, those who did this to you will pay the price those who hide the truth will pay the price. We will find those responsible. They will pay the price I promise you this.”

John said the anguish of not knowing the fate of his daughter has taken a serious mental and physical toll on her family.

Police investigated her disappearance and several searches of the area were made, but there was no sign of the 31 year old.

A couple of years after Ashley was last seen, her mother, Cindy, made a plea for anyone who has information about Ashley’s disappearance to come forward.

“I wake up and I pray today is the day we find Ashley. So far, my prayers haven't been answered. Someone please answer my family’s prayers for my Ashley and bring my daughter home,” she said.

Ashley is one of four women who went missing from the same general area.

Caitlin Potts went missing from the Enderby area two months before Ashley's disappearance.

Potts was last seen on Feb. 22, 2016 and made contact with friends on social media Feb. 26, but has not been heard from since.

The 27-year-old First Nations woman was reported missing March 1, 2016.

There has also been no sign of two other missing women from the same region.

On July 22, 2016, Deanna Mildred Wertz, 46, was reported missing from the Enderby area.

Nicole Bell, 31, was reported missing to police Sept. 7, 2017 from the Sicamous area. She was last seen Sept. 2.

Vernon teen Traci Genereaux was last heard from on May 29, 2017.

The remains of the 18 year old were located on a farm on Salmon River Road following an extensive police investigation. Police called her death suspicious, but no charges have been filed in the case.