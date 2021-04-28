Armstrong Regional Co-op gets into the liquor business with store acquisition

Photo: Google Street View

The Liquor Depot store on 58th Avenue, across the street from the Vernon Walmart, is under new ownership.

And the operator may come as a surprise. It's the Armstrong Regional Co-op.

The Co-op is best known for its gas bars and bulk fuel stations across the North Okanagan-Shuswap.

Marketing manager Jason Keis says the locally owned and operated co-operative took ownership of what is now ARC Liquor on March 31.

Signage is in the process of being changed.

Keis says members can use their membership number to earn patronage rebates, just as they do at the gas bars.

"Our board has a mandate of diversification, and the opportunity arose for us," he said.