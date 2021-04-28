Photo: vernon.ca

Vernon city councillors will tour six high-priority lake access sites on Okanagan Lake before May 10 for development consideration in 2022 and future years.

The six access sites are:

Site 14 - 7806 Tronson Rd. (between 7796 and 7814 Tronson Rd.)

Site 15 -7700 Tronson Rd. (between 7688 and 7716 Tronson Rd.)

Site 20 - 7300 Tronson Rd. (between 7292 and 7304 Tronson Rd.)

Site 26 - 8835 Okanagan Landing Rd. (between 8829 and 8839 Okanagan Landing Rd.)

Site 30 - 9499 Eastside Rd. (between 9797 and 9501 Eastside Rd.)

Site 37 - 114 Russell Rd. (between 1 10 and 1 1 1 Russell Rd.)

Council also agreed to direct administration to present details on the six high-priority lake access sites for discussion at an upcoming committee of the whole meeting.