Petition urges support for pedestrian-only closure on 30th Avenue in Vernon

Photo: change.org

The possible closing of two blocks of 30th Avenue to vehicle traffic in downtown Vernon has sparked a petition in support of the idea that was recently floated by Vernon city council.

The goal of the petition is to reach 500 signatures. As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, it had 321.

William Oordt-Bosman started the petition to encourage council to follow through on the proposal.

“This could be a proactive way to allow business and customers to more easily practise physical distancing. Additionally, restaurants, in particular, have been most recently hit with restrictions banning indoor dining. The proposal would allow businesses to utilize the road for outdoor patios and could be a great opportunity for the city to help those who don't have the space.”

The petition also asks people in favour of the closure to not only sign the petition, but also email council members, urging them to move forward with the plan.

Some businesses have come forward with their disapproval of closing the two blocks – but restaurants like Italian Kitchen are fully in favour of it,

"It may be true that the 'pedestrian only' experience has not truly been tried in Vernon. It seems there is an assumption it is something it is not," said owner Sherman Dahl. "You would never do this without support from restaurants, and it would be great for all businesses, how could it not be? The parking argument is weak at best," he claimed.

Council will receive a report in two weeks on the merits of closing the street.

The report will help decide if council should move forward with the idea.