Bruin caught on camera roaming Highland Park area of Armstrong

There have been more bear sightings in the Highland Park area of Armstrong.

Sherri Goldie captured a bear on video twice.

The most recent was Tuesday morning, when she spotted the black bear walking right past the front door of a nearby house.

On Saturday, Goldie recorded a bear running through her backyard.

It's not clear if it is the same bear or if more than one is roaming the area.

Goldie said bears have been seen in the area over the years, and the BC Conservation Officer Service has even set up bear traps in the past.

Earlier this month, Conservation Officer Micah Kneller said bears are looking for food sources and can be attracted to things like garbage, bird feeders and even backyard chickens.

Kneller said it's time to lock away garbage because a garbage bear is a dead bear. Bears that become habituated to eating garbage cannot be rehabilitated and will have to be destroyed.

But Kneller said destroying an animal is always a last resort. He encourages people to call the Conservation Service as soon as they notice a wildlife problem. By doing so, they may be able to avert a death sentence.

“What we find is people think we are just going to show up and kill the bear so they don't call until the bear becomes a problem,” said Kneller. “If people call sooner, we can give advice sooner and hopefully we can avoid having to intervene with the bear at all.”

Along with people leaving garbage out, which has been a frustrating problem for years, the rise of backyard chicken coops can attract wildlife.

“Lots of people have hobby farms with chickens and eggs. So if you do have a chicken coop or beehives or things like that, we definitely recommend you put them behind an electric fence,” said Kneller.

Anyone with a wildlife concern is urged to call the RAPP Line at 1-877-952-7277 (RAPP) or #7277 on the Telus mobility network.