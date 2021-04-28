Vernon's Recreation Services department continues to take huge hit since pandemic began

Photo: Recreation Services

Vernon's Recreation Services department continues to take a huge hit since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year.

A report to council shows the different areas affected in the first quarter of 2021.

Between Jan. 1 and March 31, program registrations saw a decrease of 43.5 per cent compared to last winter, with only 1,435 registrations.

The youth after-school program took a huge hit, with just eight kids in 10 weeks, which is an 82 per cent decrease from 2020, when the program had 43 entrants.

Skating lessons managed to hang on to a larger number of participants, receiving 119 registrants in 17 classes as opposed to last winter with 141 kids in eight classes.

Recreations Services saw a 56 per cent decrease in revenue compared to the last pre-COVID first quarter in 2019, director Doug Ross noted in the report.

Total revenue in 2019 for the period was $860,607, and in 2021 first quarter revenue was $374,246.

First quarter revenue last year was $752,422.