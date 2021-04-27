Len Wood in Armstrong and Shuswap Middle in Salmon Arm report COVID exposures

Photo: Facebook

More schools in the North Okanagan-Shuswap area are reporting COVID exposures.

Interior Health has confirmed reports of potential exposures at Len Wood Middle School in Armstrong and Shuswap Middle School in Salmon Arm.

According to IH, potential exposures at Len Wood may have occurred on April 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 20, and 21.

The exposure at Shuswap Middle School was on April 13 and 15.

“When a case of COVID-19 is confirmed, IH public health works quickly to determine close contacts, and contacts parents/guardians of students who are considered to be at risk,” said a statement on the IH website.

For more information from the BC Centre for Disease Control on schools and COVID-19, click here.