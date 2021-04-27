Fire truck splash events to replace Polson Park kids water park

Photo: City of Vernon

The City of Vernon will be adding pop up spray parks to replace the closed kids water park at Polson Park.

Vernon firefighters will use their ladder truck to give the young at heart a chance to splash this summer.

City council has authorized spending up to $45,000 for the removal of the spray park due to ongoing groundwater issues.

A further $15,000 will be spent on the pop up spray parks and Unplug and Play boxes at parks around the city.

A report to council showed examples of successful pop up spray parks in other cities, including Vancouver, Red Deer, and Parksville.

The pop up spray parks would entail a series of four or five events arranged in a variety of parks over the summer.

They would build on the Vernon Fire Department's 130th birthday and “provide an opportunity for the community to interact with the firefighters and learn more about what they do.”

It would cost about $500 per event.

Hose pressure would be reduced to make it safe for kids to play in.

The spray park is to be relocated and rebuilt as part of the Polson Park master plan process, but it would be two to three years before that comes to fruition.