Vernon RCMP looking into spitting incident on disabled woman in Walmart parking lot

Photo: File photo

Vernon RCMP are looking into an incident over the weekend in which a woman was yelled at and spit on for parking in a handicap spot.

The incident happened at the Vernon Walmart after the woman, who asked her name not be used, parked in a handicap spot shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The woman lost her leg below the knee and has a handicap parking placard – but that didn't stop a man from aggressively approaching her.

He berated the woman before spitting in her face.

Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski says the incident is now being investigated by police.

The assault sparked outrage on social media, with several people sharing similar stories.

Numerous comments showed sympathy for the woman, while many had unkind things to say about her assailant.