Spallumcheen wildfire held as Emergency Operations Centre closes

Photo: Jon Manchester

UPDATE: 11:20 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service is classifying the Otter Lake Cross Road wildfire in Spallumcheen as "held" as of Tuesday.

Information officer Kyla Fraser said there will still be some smoke from the centre of the fire today that may be visible from Highway 97A, north of Vernon.

There are 10 Wildfire Service personnel working on the site today, with no assistance from the local fire department.

They are doing ground work, continuing to reinforce and secure a perimeter guard, says Fraser.

ORIGINAL: 9:45 a.m.

A wildfire in Spallumcheen, close to the Tolko Sawmill, has been brought under control.

Cindy Graves, corporate officer for the Township of Spallumcheen says the Emergency Operations Centre will be closing this morning.

The centre was activated Monday afternoon, after a wind-whipped grass fire spread across a farm field on the Harris Reserve on Otter Lake Cross Road.

The fire burned along the CN Rail lines on the west side of the road, briefly jumping the tracks by a recycling centre where bales of cardboard caught fire.

The Armstrong-Spallumcheen Fire Department responded to the blaze with aid from the BX-Swan Lake Fire Department and BC Wildfire Service.

The Wildfire Service estimated the fire scorched an area 20 hectares in size.

Structural protection crews guarded a farmhouse on the property as the fire marched across the field and into a thick stand of trees.

A helicopter bucketed water on the blaze, which sent thick smoke into the sky, visible from Vernon.