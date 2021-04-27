Water main break on Hospital Hill still causing headaches in Vernon

Photo: Andrew Ryckman

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m.

The City of Vernon says there was "significant damage" on Hospital Hill from a water main break Monday night, and the length of repairs is still up in the air.

"There was significant damage caused to the roadway north of the water main break. Our public works team is finalizing logistics to determine what road repairs will be required and how long they will take to be completed," city spokesperson Christy Poirier said in an email.

UPDATE: 2:55 p.m.

It appears DriveBC has given up on predicting when sinkhole repairs will be complete on Highway 97's Hospital Hill in Vernon.

After several estimated times of reopening came and went, DriveBC now simply advises motorists of the lane reduction and traffic control.

Another update is expected this evening.

Meanwhile, a notice from the City of Vernon implies the work could take much longer.

Tuesday afternoon, the city updated notice of planned utility work on 34th Street that would have diverted traffic onto the highway. That work was planned for Thursday, but has now been postponed "to mitigate additional traffic flow impacts on Highway 97."

It's not clear if work on Hospital Hill will still be going on by Thursday, but the cancellation of the city work seems to indicate that may be the case. Castanet has reached out to the city for clarification.

"The city appreciates the public's patience and understanding while these projects are being completed," the city said in a press release.

UPDATE: 12:20 p.m.

The estimated time of reopening northbound lanes of Hospital Hill in Vernon keeps getting pushed back.

DriveBC now says the estimated time of reopening is 2 p.m.

The highway has been closed since Monday night, due to a water main break.

UPDATE: 10:10 a.m.

DriveBC now estimates Highway 97 will reopen at Hospital Hill in Vernon by noon.

A water main break overnight and work on the sinkhole it created caused a major traffic jam during Tuesday's morning commute.

Traffic is still backed up in the area and is detoured around the site.

UPDATE 9:19 a.m.

Crews are continuing to make repairs to Hospital Hill after a water main break last night.

The break occurred beside Vernon Jubilee Hospital on 32nd Street, and to access the hospital, motorists are asked turn east onto 18th Avenue and then north on to 31A or 31st Street.

According to the city, crews are assessing the site and additional traffic control measures will be put in place later today.

More information and updates will be provided as they become available.

ORIGINAL 6:40 a.m.

A water main break closed northbound lanes of Highway 97 on Hospital Hill in Vernon overnight.

The break reportedly happened about 9:30 p.m. at the corner of 21st Avenue, in front of Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

The incident sent water cascading down the highway, flooding the roadway at the bottom of the hill, by Polson Park, and creating a sinkhole by the hospital about one metre deep.

Rocks and debris were scattered across the road.

Police were on the scene directing traffic.

Debris was strewn down the hill from 21st Avenue to 25th Avenue.

DriveBC reports traffic is detoured around the scene via 16th Avenue and Mission Road.

The highway is expected to reopen by 9 a.m.

Watch for traffic control at the scene.