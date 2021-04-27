Main break on Hospital Hill sends water and debris across Highway 97 in Vernon

Photo: Andrew Ryckman

A water main break closed northbound lanes of Highway 97 on Hospital Hill in Vernon overnight.

The break reportedly happened about 9:30 p.m. at the corner of 21st Avenue, in front of Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

The incident sent water cascading down the highway, flooding the roadway at the bottom of the hill, by Polson Park, and creating a sinkhole by the hospital about one metre deep.

Rocks and debris were scattered across the road.

Police were on the scene directing traffic.

Debris was strewn down the hill from 21st Avenue to 25th Avenue.

DriveBC reports traffic is detoured around the scene via 16th Avenue and Mission Road.

The highway is expected to reopen by 9 a.m.

Watch for traffic control at the scene.