Vernon council opts to close Visitor Information Centre, reopens possibility of sani-station

Photo: Contributed

The Visitor Information Centre in Vernon will be permanently closed; the city Sani-dump maybe not.

Vernon city council voted Monday to close the centre, as its use has waned in recent years.

The centre has seen a decline in visitation since 2006. It had 25,429 visitors that year, while in 2019 that number had dropped by 58% to 10,583. The centre did experience a slight uptick in usage in the summer of 2014, when it was centralized to its last location, but the downward trend has continued since then.

Most of council agreed that people are typical going online to do the same things they would at the centre.

Coun. Akbal Mund also brought up the closure of the sani-station, which is located beside the centre and is due for closure as a new park goes into the block previously occupied by the old Civic Arena.

Mind said he wants council to reconsider after he had a chance to walk the property.

Mund motioned to reconsider temporarily having the sani-station at the Kin Racetrack site.

Coun. Scott Anderson amended that motion to have council reach out to third parties and private enterprises to see if anyone would be interested in taking over the responsibility.

The amended motion carried.