Vernon council agrees to list of requirement for businesses that participate in 30th Ave closure

Photo: DVA

Vernon city council agreed Monday to a list of requirements for businesses that may participate in a proposed closure of two blocks of 30th Avenue downtown.

Administration brought forward key considerations for businesses that would participate in the program that would allow on-street patios, to provide more lead time for them to prepare.

There are three key considerations for participating businesses:

Liquor service - if the business wants to serve liquor in the space, approval is required from the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch if the business hasn't already secured a Temporary Expanded Service Area Authorization.

Businesses must complete a temporary outdoor commercial use agreement. Owners can email [email protected] to get information and complete the process.

to get information and complete the process. Prevailing public health orders must be adhered to. Use of the space must always be in compliance with any prevailing orders from the public health officer or other provincial government requirement related to the pandemic response.

City council will receive a report in two weeks regarding closing the street to increase patio space for restaurants.

The report will help decide if council should move forward with the plan.