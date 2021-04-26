Diversity training discussions lead to tears and accusations at Vernon city council

Photo: Jon Manchester

Diversity training discussions led to tears and accusations inside Vernon council chambers Monday.

Coun. Dalvir Nahal vaguely spoke on an incident that led Mayor Victor Cumming to request that all of council receive diversity training.

She questioned if diversity would change anything and be a solution for issues involving diversity. Nahal says she's for it as long as it targets the real issues going on.

“I am quite disheartened by many events that occurred in the last few weeks since this conversation last came up,” said Nahal. “I do appreciate you (Mayor Cumming) making this motion, but I don't know how effective it is.”

Coun. Scott Anderson was not at all in favour of the motion.

He says he knows why this is on the table and it comes because there was a “justified complaint” from a councillor.

“It’s the second time we’ve seen this issue where it’s going to come forward and, Mr. Mayor, you've brought it forward to sort of deflect the cause of it. I don't think that's reasonable. We’ve seen it in the Elks Club, we see it here, I think that’s a failure of leadership,” said Anderson.

Cumming called Anderson’s comments “totally out of line,” and denied he was “deflecting.”

“Your constant criticism of my leadership, that’s fine you’re free to do that, but that’s not the case and this has nothing to do with deflection, absolutely nothing at all,” said Cumming.

Nahal became emotional when she spoke about the incident that took place which led to the discussion, choking back tears, her voice cracking.

“I’m not looking for an apology, but maybe just a conversation because I know that when something is brought to my attention, I want to apologize and let them know that it wasn't on purpose.”

Council decided on a motion to have the city's HR director come up with topics and options involving diversity training and bring them back at a later date for council to decide on.