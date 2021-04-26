Photo: Contributed

In its regular meeting Vernon city council motioned to participate in the provincial electric kick scooter pilot program and allow E-Scooters on the sidewalk.

Coun. Scott Anderson made a motion to take riding on sidewalks out of the initial recommendation because he believed it was a safety concern.

“It’s an accident waiting to happen, someone will get hurt,” said Anderson.

He said that individuals on e-scooters are not visible to drivers in large vehicles and would rather e-scooters be used only on multi-use paths.

Coun. Kari Gares disagreed with Andersons motion, she believes driving e-scooters on multi-use lanes would be difficult with vehicles parked on the road as well in the winter with snow and grit on the road.

Despite Andersons new motion, it was rejected and the council voted in favour of the initial motion.