Accused in Vernon manslaughter case granted bail

Photo: Pleasant Valley Funeral Home Heather Barker

The accused in a 2018 Vernon death has been granted bail.

Shaun Ross Wiebe was ordered released, Monday, on $100,000 bail with $10,000 cash deposit and one surety in the amount of $90,000.

?Wiebe is charged with manslaughter in the 2018 death of 37-year-old Heather Barker.

He remains in custody.

Barker was found, unresponsive, in her home in the Rise neighbourhood on March 15, 2018, with life-threatening injuries. She died later that day in hospital.

Wiebe's next appearance is set for May 25 for arraignment, says Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel with the BC Prosecution Service.

Records from the College of Pharmacists of British Columbia show Wiebe had his registration suspended in 2019 due to a substance abuse problem.

He formerly operated Wiebe's Pharmacy in the Discovery Plaza in downtown Vernon.