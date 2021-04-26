Accused in sex assault case enters into peace bond

Photo: Jon Manchester

The accused in a sexual assault case has entered into a peace bond for 12 months.

Jason Oakes appeared in Vernon court, Monday, on charges of sexual assault and sexual touching.

Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel with the BC Prosecution Service, says the "matter was resolved by having the accused enter into a peace bond.... The bond is for 12 months and will prevent contact with the complainant."

Court records show a Jason Oakes also received a conditional sentence in 2017 for possession of child pornography. The offence was alleged to have happened in Armstrong.

According to the Department of Justice, a peace bond is a protection order made by a court under Section 810 of the Criminal Code. It is used where an individual (the defendant) appears likely to commit a criminal offence, but there are no reasonable grounds to believe that an offence has actually been committed.

The court may impose specific conditions that are designed to prevent the defendant from committing harm to the person, their spouse or common-law partner, their child, or from committing damage their property.

The defendant must obey the conditions of the peace bond or else he or she may face criminal charges.