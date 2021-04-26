Wind-driven wildfire scorches field, trees near Tolko sawmill

UPDATE: 7 p.m.

The Township of Spallumcheen's Emergency Operation Centre was activated at Level 1 Monday afternoon in response to a wildfire on the Harris Reserve on Otter Lake Cross Road.

The wind-driven fire burned across a field and along the CN Rail lines on the west side of the road, near the Tolko sawmill, jumping the tracks by a recycling centre where bales of cardboard caught fire.

The Armstrong-Spallumcheen Fire Department responded to the blaze with aid from the BX-Swan Lake Fire Department and BC Wildfire Service.

Structural protection crews guarded a farmhouse on the property as the fire marched across the field and into a thick stand of trees.

Fighting the fire in that area was hampered by power lines, as crews could not fight the fire there in case the lines came down.

A helicopter bucketed water on the blaze, which sent thick smoke into the sky, visible from Vernon.

The public is asked to respect working crews, signage and traffic barriers in the area.

UPDATE: 5:35 p.m.

Fire crews are continuing to battle a grass fire burning near the Tolko sawmill in Armstrong.

The BC Wildfire Service has been called in to assist a few local fire departments in fighting the blaze.

Fire information officer Kyla Fraser says the blaze is estimated at about 10 hectares in size.

Fraser says it was human caused, something she admits is common this time of year.

Meantime, the Township of Spallumcheen has activated its emergency operations centre.

No other information is available at the moment.

UPDATE: 3:45 p.m.

A grass fire, burning through a field near the Tolko sawmill in Armstrong, jumped a track and moved towards a nearby recycling centre, according to a witness.

Carson Dorward, at SCV Waste Solutions, said the fire set some bales of cardboard at the back of the recycling centre ablaze.

Dorward said they were able to extinguish flames coming from the cardboard with the help of the fire department.

Fire crews are standing by at the Tolko mill and a bulk fuel depot down the road from the field, where more personnel, including a helicopter, are working to get control of the blaze.

UPDATE: 3:14 p.m.

A large grass fire, burning through a field on Otter Lake Cross Road, is being pushed north by gusting winds, according to a Castanet reporter on scene.

The blaze has burned from a stand of trees to an area north of a farmhouse.

A helicopter has arrived on the scene of the fire to provide air support.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, an investigator has been called to the area.

ORIGINAL: 2:24 p.m.

Fire crews are dealing with a large grass fire near the Tolko sawmill in Armstrong.

The blaze on Otter Lake Cross Road is burning in a field and is being battled by the BC Wildfire Service and the Armstrong-Spallumcheen volunteer fire department.

Flames are not visible and the fire appears to be smouldering along the ground. It has started to encroach on an older-looking farmhouse on the property, but crews are setting up control lines.

Crews are also inspecting the rail line next to the fire.

The fire is putting up a significant amount of smoke, which can be seen from the north end of Vernon.