Smoke from Armstrong grass fire visible from north end of Vernon

Photo: Jon Manchester

Fire crews are dealing with a large grass fire near the Tolko sawmill in Armstrong.

The blaze on Otter Lake Cross Road is burning in a field and is being battled by the BC Wildfire Service and the Armstrong-Spallumcheen volunteer fire department.

Flames are not visible and the fire appears to be smouldering along the ground. It has started to encroach on an older-looking farm house on the property, but crews are setting up control lines.

Crews are also inspecting the rail line next to the fire.

The fire is putting up a significant amount of smoke, which can be seen from the north end of Vernon.