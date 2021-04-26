Inspection of Baxter Bridge repairs to create more closures in Enderby

Photo: Google Street View

Following emergency repairs to the Baxter Bridge near Enderby last fall, further closures are coming up to allow for a detailed inspection planned for May 11-15.

The Shuswap River bridge is located one kilometre south of the junction of Enderby Mabel Lake Road on Trinity Valley Road.

"The inspection will require some closure of the bridge to allow for inspection vehicles and equipment to be set up," says Chad Marsh with the Ministry of Transportation.

"Please note that Saturday is tentative and I will send an update on May 13 if Saturday will be required."

The ministry has made arrangements so school buses and emergency vehicles will not be impacted.

Signs will be posted at the bridge, and flyers will be left in the mailbox at the north end of the bridge and at the Ashton Creek Store. Pedestrians and cyclists will be permitted to walk across the bridge with only minor delays.

The schedule for crossing is as follows:

Tuesday May 11 to Friday May 14

6:50-9 a.m.: no work that will impact school buses and no waits longer than 15 minutes

9-11 a.m. closed,

11 a.m. open for queued traffic

11 a.m.noon closed

Noon-12:30 p.m. fully open to traffic for 30 minutes

12:30-2:30 p.m. closed

2:30-4:30 p.m. no work that will impact school buses and no waits longer than 15 minutes

4:30-5:30 p.m. closed

5:30 p.m. open only for queued traffic

5:30-6:30 p.m. closed

6:30 p.m. open only for queued traffic

6:30-8:30 p.m. closed

8:30 p.m. open for the night – fully open until 6:50 a.m. the following morning

Tentative Saturday May 15