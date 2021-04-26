Neat and tidy prowler caught on camera going through vehicle on East Hill

A neat and tidy prowler was caught on camera going around Vernon's East Hill neighbourhood in the early hours of Monday morning.

Keith Schiehl's security cameras captured the suspect in the Lower East Hill, 24th Street area.

Schiehl shared video in the Vernon Rant and Rave (Uncensored) Facebook group showing someone clearly sifting through his vehicle about 1:20 a.m.

“As far as vehicle thefts go, this fellow was pretty respectful. He put everything back where it was originally, closed the glovebox and even put the visors back up,” Schiehl told Castanet.

“There was no money in the car, and he left my wife's non-valuable sunglasses behind.”

Schiehl initially thought the car door was locked, but figured out after some research that some Volkswagens apparently have a known issue with unlocking themselves.

“It looks like our key fobs may be faulty, so we are checking those first,” says Schiehl.