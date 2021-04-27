Duane Marchand believes strange rock found in Vernon may be a meteorite

Duane Marchand believes he found a meteorite in Vernon.

“I found it on Kin Beach back when I was working for a company, I was grooming the beach when suddenly a rock rolled up from the sand,” Marchand told Castanet.

Marchand says he is a rock collector, so immediately found the rock intriguing and upon further inspection, Marchand believes the “rock” has meteorite characteristics.

“This particular rock is just over two pounds and four ounces, black scorching with mineral light quartz,” Marchand described.

He says the rock is magnetic, as he shows in a video he shared to the Hell Yeah Vernon! Facebook group, which leads him to believe that it is a meteorite.

Marchand plans to move forward with finding more about it, and if it’s something spectacular and worth something he joked that he will “give it to the highest bidder.”

In the video he asks the public to let him know what they think the rock could be.