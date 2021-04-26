Mabel Lake's Mackenzie Camp set to reopen with COVID protocols, new features

Photo: Mackenzie Camp

Mabel Lake's Mackenzie Camp will open again this summer with new upgrades and COVID safety protocols in place.

There will be kids’ day camps and family getaways from July 7 to Aug. 15.

The dining room in the lodge has been upgraded, and most of the cabins have been electrified, camp management says.

"We are so excited to welcome children and families back to camp, this great sort of getaway from it all and to be able to hire our local staff again, it's pretty uplifting," said Dalynn Kearney, a member of the board.

Day camps will run July 7, 21 and Aug. 11. Camp vans are scheduled to pick up kids aged nine to 13 in the morning from church parking lots in Vernon, Armstrong and Enderby.

Children will be taken to the camp for a day of archery, climbing walls, crafts, games and swimming – and lunch is included.

Family getaways are weekend affairs, running Thursday evening through Sunday noon.

Families will have the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors together with a cabin, fire pit and a personal picnic table.

Mackenzie’s cook will provide three meals a day.

Vacationers can hike, kayak, craft and enjoy campfires, all within their “family bubble.”

Swimming times under the supervision of a lifeguard will be scheduled.

If the provincial government or BC Camping Association ends up disallowing summer camps, or a member of your party tests positive for COVID-19, registration fees will be refunded in full.

Last year, the camp operated virtually because of the pandemic.

For more details and to register, go to their website and click on “Go Camping” then “Youth Camps.”