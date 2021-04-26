Suspect in stolen vehicle fled from police in Salmon River Road area

Photo: Jon Manchester

Police continue to investigate after the driver of a stolen vehicle in the Armstrong area sped away from police.

North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski says the vehicle was stolen from a residence on Hullcar Road about 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

It was located by patrolling officers in the Salmon River Road area, where residents reported seeing multiple police units driving at high speed.

The officers attempted to stop the vehicle, says Terleski, but "the driver of the vehicle refused to stop for police and continued to travel southbound on Highway 97 into Vernon.

"When the vehicle failed to stop, officers disengaged and did not pursue the stolen vehicle to prevent any further risk to the public."

The incident remains under investigation.