Photo: City of Vernon

The City of Vernon wants your say on capital works projects that are planned this year.

Residents are invited to visit a virtual open house on engagevernon.ca.

Due to province-wide restrictions on gatherings and events, this year’s open house is being hosted digitally. Citizens can learn more about what the city is building and peruse an overview of current projects, detailed concepts and designs, and offer feedback via surveys.

“It’s a convenient and informative way for residents to learn more about how the city is investing in our community,” says the city's infrastructure manager, Mark Dowhaniuk.

“We are very proud of the projects that are taking place in Vernon this year that will help to support our local economy and build a more sustainable future for our community and for our city,” adds Mayor Victor Cumming.

The City of Vernon 2021 budget includes just over $18 million in capital works projects. Highlights include:

A new multi-use pathway on Silver Star Road, connecting Blackcomb Way to BX Elementary School

Road reconstruction in the City Centre on 37th Avenue and 31st Street

A new City Centre park

Learn more and have your say at engagevernon.ca/2021-capital-projects.

Feedback surveys close on May 31.