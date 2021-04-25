An injured goose has been spotted around 24th Avenue

Photo: iStock

Be on the lookout for an injured goose around 24th Avenue.

Kelsee Mary posted in the Vernon Community Forum on Facebook that she spotted a goose on 24th Avenue that looks like it needs some help.

“His tongue is hanging out of his mouth (broken bottom beak) he’s super lethargic and looks like he's starving,” Mary wrote.

She said that wildlife has been contacted but they said that someone needs to catch it and bring it into Sunridge Vet.

Mary asked the public if there’s anything anyone can do to help.