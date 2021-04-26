VJH did not contact mother of 17 year old boy after he overdosed twice in one day

Earlier this month, 17-year-old Braden Jackson went into Vernon Jubilee Hospital in desperate need of help for his drug addiction, but he was turned away. That same day, he overdosed twice, and his mother was not contacted either time.

Braden went to the hospital on April 11 looking for a suboxone prescription to help get clean and combat his pain of going through withdrawals from heroin.

He was told to go to the Methadone Clinic, which opened the following Monday, because they wouldn’t provide it for him at the hospital.

In a written statement, Braden says he “lost hope,” after he was turned away.

While walking home Braden was offered a “point" of heroin. He smoked it and found himself back at the hospital after overdosing.

Braden's mother, Patricia Jackson, is listed as his emergency contact, but she was not contacted about Braden’s overdose.

She was also unaware of Braden’s addiction to heroin, and just how far his addiction had really gone.

An hour later, Braden was discharged and was later found at Polson Park by his friend around 7:30 p.m. He was blacked out after suffering a second overdose.

When Patricia finally found out about her son's two overdoses through his friend, she contacted the hospital to find out what happened and why she wasn’t informed.

She said the doctor she spoke to over the phone told her to calm down because she was upset and when she didn’t calm down, the doctor hung the phone up on her.

“I wasn’t allowed to talk to him, I wasn’t allowed to see him until Wednesday,” said Patricia. “They weren’t even going to let me see him until I said something about lawyers and stuff.

“I should be allowed to see my son, I just found out he almost died twice. He went there for help, he wasn’t given help,” she added.

Patricia believes if her son was given the suboxone when he initially went to the hospital, it could’ve avoided the two overdoses.

She also says if she had been contacted after the first overdose, the second could have been avoided.

“A hospital is there for emergencies, for heroin addicts that is their emergency to them. That right there is life or death. When they make that decision to go get help, that is life or death,” said Patricia.