Fire departments from across the southern Interior are training together in Lake Country

Photo: Steve Windsor

Fire departments from all around the Southern Interior are training together in Lake Country on Sunday.

The training is focused on preparing fire officers in the event of a wildfire incident in the urban interface.

“The training simulates a wildfire that is sending embers into a residential development," Lake Country fire chief Steve Windsor told Castanet.

"The fire crews are protecting these residents and simulating being directed to spot fires throughout a subdivision."

Due to COVID-19, the classroom sessions were held online and the practical component is being held all day Sunday.

The training is being organized by the Office of the Fire Commissioner and the BC Wildfire Service.