A bear was spotted walking across lawns and up driveways in the early hours Sunday morning.

Around 2:43 a.m. Joyce Shnurr’s camera caught the bear strolling around Palisades Trailer Park area in Armstrong.

She posted the video in the Armstrong Community Information Group on Facebook.

Shnurr says this is the first time she’s seen a bear around that area.

The bear can be seen walking across the lawn then making its way up the driveway closer to the home.