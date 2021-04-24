Elusive snake can be found in the Okanagan, but it is harmless

It's not the most common of sibling activities, but it works for Lukas and Evan Erickson.

For years the brothers have been seeking out snakes in the Okanagan and BC Interior.

From garter snakes to rattlers, they have found them all, including one of the rarest snakes in the region: the rubber boa.

“My brother and I have been interested in snakes since we were little kids. What started as signing out books from the public library eventually grew into a lifelong hobby of going out and finding them in the real world,” said Lukas. “A couple of years ago, we started a Youtube channel and Instagram called “HerpingBC” to share our experiences with others. The name comes from the word herpetology: the study of reptiles and amphibians.”

Their Youtube channel includes a video of the elusive rubber boa.

The Okanagan is home to seven different species of snake, six of which can be found in the Vernon-Kelowna region.

“Most people know about the Northern Pacific Rattlesnakes in the area, but very few people know that we actually have a boa species in BC. The rubber boa is a shy and secretive snake that is nocturnal and spends a lot of time underground. For this reason, it is rarely encountered. Rubber boas are named for the small scales and loose skin that give it the look and feel of a rubber snake,” said Lukas.

While a member of the python and anaconda family, rubber boas are not a large snake, with adults ranging from just 35-80cm in length.

They feed mostly on mice and shrews.

If you are lucky enough to come across a rubber boa, there is no reason to be alarmed as they serpents never bite.

In keeping with unusual hobbies, older brother Evan is a hot air balloon pilot based out of Armstrong.