Black and orange Polaris RZR 1000 stolen from Vernon home on 15th Street Saturday morning

Photo: Contributed Someone stole this Polaris RZR 1000 early Saturday morning in Vernon.

An East Hill resident had a rude awakening Saturday morning after someone stole his side-by-side.

Craig Inouye was awoken by a neighbour telling him someone had stolen his Polaris RZR 1000.

The black and orange machine was parked in his driveway on 15th Street when early-morning thieves cut the lock and made off with the vehicle.

Inouye checked his surveillance cameras and noticed someone on the property at 3:48 a.m.

Less than 30 minutes later, the camera caught the thieves pushing the off-road vehicle down the driveway.

The theft does not appear to be a spur-of-the-moment act as they had to cut the lock off the vehicle and then wiggle it between his shop and his wife's car to get it out.

Around that time, Inouye's neighbour heard voices in the street and when he looked out the window he noticed someone pushing the vehicle down the road.

The neighbour then went to Inouye's house and woke him up, suspecting it was his vehicle that was being stolen.

Inouye jumped in his truck to search the area, but could not find the RZR.

“I talked to the RCMP and they said they probably had an enclosed trailer down the street and they got just enough momentum that they could drive it right up the back and close the door,” said Inouye, adding they could not start the RZR because they did not have the keys.

Inouye said he knows of another RZR that looks similar to his that is currently for sale in town, but if anyone sees his, they are asked to call their local RCMP.